Pakistan win 2nd T20 match by 9 runs

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistani cricket team on Tuesday won the second T20 International match against touring West Indies team by 9 runs here at the National Stadium Karachi.

Pakistan, earlier, won the toss and elected to bat first.

The host team made 172 for 8.

While this was Pakistan's seventh successive victory over the West Indies since the 2 April 2017 T20 at the Queen's Park Oval, this was also the 2009 T20 world champions' 19th victory in this Calendar year.

This includes their 10th win in 11 matches since the 24 October 2021 victory over India in Dubai by 10 wickets.

However, the victory tested Pakistan's mental toughness as well as abilities to perform with the bat and the ball in pressure situations.

Shadab Khan slapped three sixes and a four as Pakistan added 31 runs off the last 12 balls to reach 171 for eight after they seemed to have lot the plot by slipping to 141 for seven in 18 overs.

Babar Azam suffered his second successive failure when he was run-out for seven, which will see him drop in the ICC rankings when they are announced on Wednesday, before Fakhar Zaman was foxed by Akeal Hosain as Pakistan were reduced to 38 for two.

Mohammad Rizwan (38) and Haider Ali (31) stitched a 48-run third wicket partnership to prepare the side for the assault, but their departures followed by the dismissals of Mohammad Nawaz (1) and Asif Ali (9) limited Pakistan to 124 for six, which became 141 for seven with the departure of Iftikhar Ahmed (32).

Pakistan were 73 for two after the halfway stage, reached 113 for five before adding 59 runs from the last five overs. The West Indies matched Pakistan until their 15 overs when they reached 71 for two after 10 overs and were 112 for four after 15 overs before their efforts were derailed in the 17th over when Shaheen picked up three wickets.

Scores in brief: 2nd T20I – Pakistan won by nine runs Pakistan 172-8, 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 38, Iftikhar Ahmed 32, Haider Ali 31, Shadab Khan 28 not out; Odean Smith 2-24)West Indies 163 all out, 20 overs (Brandon King 67, Nicholas Pooran 26, Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-26, Mohammad Nawaz 2-36, Mohammad Wasim Jnr 2-39, Haris Rauf 2-40)Player of the Match – Shadab Khan