Pakistani Athlete Arrives On Wednesday To Compete In Beijing Winter Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 31, 2022 | 02:25 PM

Pakistan's contingent will land in Beijing on Wednesday, just about a couple of days ahead of the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics

Pakistan's contingent will land in Beijing on Wednesday, just about a couple of days ahead of the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Dr. Fahmida Mirza will lead the Pakistani delegation comprising athletes and officials.

This would be Pakistan's fourth appearance in the Winter Olympics and the athletes vow to win the first medals for their country in Olympics Games.

Muhammad Karim, top skier from Gilgit-Baltistan region, is all set to represent Pakistan at the Beijing Winter Olympic and determined to win hearts of countrymen through his performance.

"I am hopeful to give my career's best performance at the mega event to win the hearts of the Pakistani people and Chinese spectators," he said in interview.

Karim from Naltar, a village in Gilgit-Baltistan is the only Pakistani skier to have competed in two Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia and Pyeongchang, South Korea.

He is excited and looking forward to this year Olympics Games which will put Pakistan on the international sports map.

"I have been preparing for the Beijing Winter Olympics for three years and my biggest dream is to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics and achieve my best records by performing well," he added.

Karim, 26, is a young skier who started skiing at the age of four under the guidance of his father and elder brother.

He wants to further improve his skiing skills at the Beijing Winter Olympics and at the same time encourage Pakistani children to take up the sport.

The 24th Olympics Games also known as Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be hosted by the Chinese capital. After the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, the Winter Olympics would be organised in the same city, making Beijing the first dual Olympic city in history.

