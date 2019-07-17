UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Senior Players Don't Retire On Time: Waqar Younis

Muhammad Rameez 17 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 08:19 PM

Pakistani senior players don't retire on time: Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis feels that the senior players in the team do not retire on time and there is no one in the team to tell them so

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis feels that the senior players in the team do not retire on time and there is no one in the team to tell them so.

"Till the last moment, our World Cup squad was not final and clear. There is a big problem that senior players try to linger on in their careers and there is no one to tell them it is time for them to retire gracefully," said Waqar Younis .

Waqar Younis urged the Pakistan cricket board to make no compromises on fitness and form to avoid a debacle like the just-concluded World Cup, Cricket Country reported.

"The way we struggled to win against Afghanistan in the final over it should not be like that. Our biggest problem is we make compromises in selection on fitness issues, seniority, and other matters," the legendary cricketer added.Waqar also expressed concern over the sort of the abusive criticism that the team was subjected to following its World Cup ouster.

"I think criticism should be civilised and not personal and we shouldn't fall below decency standards," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan World Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Dubai selected as 2020 &#039;Capital of Arab Media ..

34 minutes ago

&#039;Popular Culture and the City&#039; opens at ..

34 minutes ago

US, Russian Diplomats Discuss Trump Vision of Incl ..

13 seconds ago

MD Paksitan Bait-ul Mal inaugurates Thalassemia Ce ..

15 seconds ago

Promotions in Sindh Police Department linked to su ..

16 seconds ago

ICJ rejects India's plea to 'acquit, release & ret ..

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.