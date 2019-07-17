Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis feels that the senior players in the team do not retire on time and there is no one in the team to tell them so

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis feels that the senior players in the team do not retire on time and there is no one in the team to tell them so.

"Till the last moment, our World Cup squad was not final and clear. There is a big problem that senior players try to linger on in their careers and there is no one to tell them it is time for them to retire gracefully," said Waqar Younis .

Waqar Younis urged the Pakistan cricket board to make no compromises on fitness and form to avoid a debacle like the just-concluded World Cup, Cricket Country reported.

"The way we struggled to win against Afghanistan in the final over it should not be like that. Our biggest problem is we make compromises in selection on fitness issues, seniority, and other matters," the legendary cricketer added.Waqar also expressed concern over the sort of the abusive criticism that the team was subjected to following its World Cup ouster.

"I think criticism should be civilised and not personal and we shouldn't fall below decency standards," he said.