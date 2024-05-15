National Sports Conference On Friday
Muhammad Rameez Published May 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination and Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday announced to hold the National Sports Conference on May 17 in Islamabad.
This was decided in an important meeting between IPC Minister and Federal Secretary, Nadeem Irshad Kayani.
Speaking in the occasion, the Minister said the conference aims to bring together professionals, technical experts, athletes, provincial sports boards, sports federation presidents, and other stakeholders together to discuss the challenges faced in sports in Pakistan and propose recommendations for its revival, said a statement issued here.
The conference is part of the government's efforts to revitalize sports in the country, following the Prime Minister's vision to declare 2025 as the ‘Year of Sports’.
Ahsan emphasized that the conference aims to create a constructive environment where athletes can be prepared for international competitions.
He also highlighted the importance of sports in promoting mental and physical health and the government's commitment to upgrading sports infrastructure across the country.
"Our goal is clear, to bring our athletes to the standard of Olympic medals and increase their performance in other international competitions," the Minister said.
"The federal government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, is taking steps for the development and improvement of sports across the country, which have started to have positive effects," he said.
The conference would feature discussions on the current state of sports in Pakistan, the challenges faced by athletes, and proposals for improvement.
The Minister also mentioned the recent success of the Pakistan hockey team, attributing it to the Prime Minister's special attention, merit-based selection of players, and the ministry's reform efforts.
This conference marks a significant step forward in the government's efforts to promote sports in Pakistan and provide a platform for athletes to excel in international competitions.
