Saudi Arabia Football Federation Delegation Visits Islamabad Ahead Of FIFA Qualifiers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 14, 2024 | 08:02 PM

A two-member delegation of Saudi Arabia Football Federation, on Tuesday visited Jinnah Stadium, the venue for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

The two-member delegation of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation, included Fitness Coach Claudio and Logistics Manager Musab Ibrahim, said a press release.

The delegation was received by the officials of Pakistan Football Federation, who were also present during the inspection.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers Round 2 between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is scheduled to take place on June 6.

FIFA has also announced the match officials for the match, with Bahrain's Hassan Mhofoud set to be the referee while Kemel Tokabev from Kyrgyzstan will serve as the match commissioner.

The Jinnah Stadium was all set to host this exciting encounter, and football fans from across the country are eagerly looking forward to cheer on their team.

