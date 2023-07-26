ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Muhammad Inayatullah won the Late Bird tournament of World Scrabble Championship which came to an end at Las Vegas, USA.

According to details, Inayatullah won the Late Bird tournament which was a one day event. Inayat was in sizzling form and won all of his games in a very impressive manner.

He started the day beating the former world champion Joel Wapnick of Canada and remained the only unbeaten player in the tournament while Ade Tomiwa of Nigeria finished second.

The third position was grabbed by Sumbul Siddiqui of England who migrated from Pakistan a few years ago. Sumbul became the only female player to win a position at the championship this year.

The final of the premier category would be played between David Eldar of Australia and Harshan Lambadasurya of England. Pakistan's Wasim Khatri finished 33rd in the championship.