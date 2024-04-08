Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

(@Abdulla99267510)

Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim are also expected to be part of the squad after returning from international retirement.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2024) The selectors are poised to finalize an 18-member squad for an upcoming series, prioritizing opportunities for players to gain crucial match experience in preparation for the T20 World Cup.

Usman Khan emerges as a potential candidate for the squad, likely to occupy the number four spot in the playing XI against New Zealand, as confirmed by Naqvi, stating, "Usman Khan is definitely being considered for the squad."

Key players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, and others are confirmed selections.

Among the other considerations are the recent returnees from international retirement, left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, and all-rounder Imad Wasim, who are expected to feature to regain match fitness required for top-tier cricket.

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf continues his recovery from injuries sustained during the Pakistan Super League's ninth edition, while Fakhar Zaman's participation hangs in the balance due to his ongoing battle for fitness post-injury during the recent PSL season.

Moreover, Agha Salman, Sahibzada Farhan, and others are under consideration for inclusion in the 18-member squad, with either Abrar Ahmed or Usama Mir poised for selection. The New Zealand team is set to arrive in Pakistan on April 14th for a five-match T20 series, commencing on April 18th, with matches split between Pindi and Lahore venues.

New Zealand's squad includes Michael Bracewell as captain, along with notable players such as Finn Allen, Jimmy Neesham, and Ish Sodhi among others.