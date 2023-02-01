Palestinian baseball team visits HEC

The baseball team of the State of Palestine, currently in Pakistan for the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup, visited the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and held a meeting with Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The baseball team of the State of Palestine, currently in Pakistan for the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup, visited the Higher education Commission (HEC) and held a meeting with Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed.

The visiting team was accompanied by the First Secretary Embassy of the State of Palestine in Islamabad Mr. Nader al-Turk, while Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail and other senior HEC officers were also present in the meeting.�� � Addressing the team, the Chairman HEC referred to the 15th�West Asia Baseball Cup final between Pakistan and Palestine and underlined the importance of sports activities for youth. He said that HEC/Pakistan University Sports board is committed to providing all possible sports facilities to student players.

� Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed informed the dignitaries that an international Vice Chancellors conference of the Islamic world universities will be held in the near future. He added that Islamic countries are considering launching a fully-funded scholarship programme for Muslim youth.

He said, "We feel the pain of Palestinian brethren and our leadership always does whatever possible for the Palestinians." � In his remarks on this occasion, Mr. Nader al-Turk appreciated the Pakistani nation for extending support to the Palestinian cause. "We acknowledge Pakistan's continuous support to the State of Palestine," he underscored. He said that the Palestinians in Pakistan do not feel like foreigners, but that they feel at home thanks to the affection and respect they receive from the Pakistanis. He appreciated the Palestinian team for qualifying for the final.

�It is pertinent to mention here that seven teams, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Palestine, Sri Lanka, and Nepal took part in the West Asia Cup held in Islamabad. Pakistan sealed the victory over Sri Lanka by 16-1, whereas Palestine defeated Bangladesh by 14-3 in the semifinals.