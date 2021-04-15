Parisian Top 14 derby postponed over Racing Covid concerns

The Parisian Top 14 derby between Racing 92 and Stade Francais, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed to the weekend of May 1 over fears of a potential Covid-19 outbreak

Two front row forwards from Bordeaux-Begles, who played Racing in the European Champions Cup quarter-final last weekend, tested positive for the British variant of coronavirus following that match.

"Given the heightened risk of a contamination in the Racing squad", the LNR, the body that runs professional rugby in France, announced Thursday that the fixture was postponed.

Players and backroom staff at Racing have been put into self-isolation from Thursday through Monday, with tests organised for Saturday and Monday.

It is the third postponement of the 21st round of Top 14 matches, Montpellier v Toulon and Agen v Bordeaux-Begles also pushed back because of Covid-19 concerns.