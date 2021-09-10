PCB-Aitchison College Cricket Scholarship programme launched

Pakistan Cricket Board today announced the launch of a scholarship programme in partnership with the prestigious Aitchison College, through which three outstanding cricketers from the PCB’s pathway programmes will receive cricket scholarships each year

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th September, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board today announced the launch of a scholarship programme in partnership with the prestigious Aitchison College, through which three outstanding cricketers from the PCB’s pathway programmes will receive cricket scholarships each year.

Based on pre-determined criteria, the PCB will identify three suitable and talented boys each year, including those who otherwise could not afford to attend the school without full financial support in the form of a PCB Cricket Scholarship.

Aitchison College will offer these youngsters places from Grade 7 to Grade 9 once each selected boy has met the minimum academic standards of the College for entry.

Apart from acquiring highest standard of education, the players will also represent the Aitchison College cricket teams at various levels, while also remaining available to represent their Cricket Associations in the PCB-organised events. The PCB National High Performance Centre will monitor their cricketing progress, ensuring they continue on their path to becoming high quality cricketers.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan: “The PCB-Aitchison College Cricket Scholarship programme is a ground breaking initiative.

The College has a rich history of producing world-class cricketers and there is no better example than our current prime minister and patron Imran Khan. Through this scholarship, we can change the lives of these boys by providing them with world-class education.

“Through the combination of educational excellence and high quality cricket skills programs, we aim to support the development of these future leaders. The mutually agreed eligibility criteria will enable us to assess and identify young cricketers annually.”

Three most outstanding and deserving cricketers for this first cohort are: 14-year-old Ahmed Hussain from Peshawar, 12-year-old Ali Hasnain Badshah from Okara and 13-year-old Usman Khan from Peshawar. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U13 and U16s, Ahmed scored 283 and 100 runs, respectively, besides taking 11 and eight wickets. Ali scored 274 runs for Southern Punjab in the U13 tournament, while Usman scored 172 runs and took five wickets for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U13.