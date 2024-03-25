Open Menu

PCB Announces 29 Players To Undergo Fitness Camp In Kakul Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2024 | 11:41 AM

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

The camp, organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, is strategically designed to prepare the players for the upcoming series and tournaments, including the home T20I series against New Zealand, the away T20I series against Ireland and England, and the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) on Monday (today) announces that 29 players would undergo a fitness camp in Kakul, Abbottabad.

The camp, organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, is strategically designed to prepare the players for the upcoming series and tournaments, including the home T20I series against New Zealand, the away T20I series against Ireland and England, and the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies.

The camp is scheduled to commence from March 26 and will conclude on April 8. The players will report in the camp later today.

The camp will focus on team building and aims to enhance the physical and mental strength of the players, ensuring they are in the best condition to face the challenges ahead.

Under the guidance of experienced trainers and coaches, the players will undergo a comprehensive training regime tailored to elevate their fitness levels, agility, leadership and strategic thinking and overall performance on the field.

Players Names are:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah, Saud Shakeel, Usman Khan, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mehran Mumtaz, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ali, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir

Related Topics

Pakistan USA T20 World Army Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Abbottabad Ireland Usman Khan Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Usama Mir Hasan Ali Mohammad Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Mohammad Abbas Ali Agha Aamir Jamal Saud Shakeel March April Afridi From Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

8 minutes ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

1 day ago
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

2 days ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

2 days ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

2 days ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

2 days ago
 Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

2 days ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports