PCB Announces 29 Players To Undergo Fitness Camp In Kakul Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2024 | 11:41 AM
The camp, organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, is strategically designed to prepare the players for the upcoming series and tournaments, including the home T20I series against New Zealand, the away T20I series against Ireland and England, and the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) on Monday (today) announces that 29 players would undergo a fitness camp in Kakul, Abbottabad.
The camp is scheduled to commence from March 26 and will conclude on April 8. The players will report in the camp later today.
The camp will focus on team building and aims to enhance the physical and mental strength of the players, ensuring they are in the best condition to face the challenges ahead.
Under the guidance of experienced trainers and coaches, the players will undergo a comprehensive training regime tailored to elevate their fitness levels, agility, leadership and strategic thinking and overall performance on the field.
Players Names are:
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah, Saud Shakeel, Usman Khan, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mehran Mumtaz, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ali, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir
