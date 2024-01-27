Open Menu

PCB Board Of Governors Formed

Muhammad Rameez Published January 27, 2024 | 06:21 PM

PCB Board of Governors formed

The Pakistan Cricket Board Saturday announces the composition of the Board of Governors (BoG) by Paragraph 10 of the PCB Constitution 2014. The Board of Governors now stands as follows

The Pakistan Cricket Board Saturday announces the composition of the Board of Governors (BoG) by Paragraph 10 of the PCB Constitution 2014.

The Board of Governors now stands as follows:

Mr Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee)

Mr Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (PCB Patron’s nominee)

Mr Sajjad Ali Khokhar, President of Regional Cricket Association AJK

Mr Zafarullah Jadgal, President Regional Cricket Association Dera Murad Jamali

Mr Tanveer Ahmed, President of Regional Cricket Association Larkana

Mr Tariq Sarwar, President of Regional Cricket Association Bahawalpur

Representative of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL)

Representative of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

Representative of Ghani Glass Limited

Representative of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV)

Secretary to the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, or any other officer nominated by him as an ex-officio member (Non-voting member)

