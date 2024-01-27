PCB Board Of Governors Formed
Muhammad Rameez Published January 27, 2024 | 06:21 PM
The Pakistan Cricket Board Saturday announces the composition of the Board of Governors (BoG) by Paragraph 10 of the PCB Constitution 2014. The Board of Governors now stands as follows
The Board of Governors now stands as follows:
Mr Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee)
Mr Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (PCB Patron’s nominee)
Mr Sajjad Ali Khokhar, President of Regional Cricket Association AJK
Mr Zafarullah Jadgal, President Regional Cricket Association Dera Murad Jamali
Mr Tanveer Ahmed, President of Regional Cricket Association Larkana
Mr Tariq Sarwar, President of Regional Cricket Association Bahawalpur
Representative of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL)
Representative of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
Representative of Ghani Glass Limited
Representative of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV)
Secretary to the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, or any other officer nominated by him as an ex-officio member (Non-voting member)
