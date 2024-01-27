PCB Board Of Governors Formed
Muhammad Rameez Published January 27, 2024 | 10:32 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces composition of Board of Governors (BoG) in accordance with Paragraph 10 of the PCB Constitution 2014. The Board of Governors now stands as follows:
1.Mr Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee)
2.Mr Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (PCB Patron’s nominee)
3.Mr Sajjad Ali Khokhar, President Regional Cricket Association AJK
4.Mr Zafarullah Jadgal, President Regional Cricket Association Dera Murad Jamali
5.Mr Tanveer Ahmed, President Regional Cricket Association Larkana
6.
Mr Tariq Sarwar, President Regional Cricket Association Bahawalpur
7.Representative of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL)
8.Representative of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
9.Representative of Ghani Glass Limited
10.Representative of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV)
11.Secretary to the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, or any other officer nominated by him as an ex-officio member (Non-voting member).
