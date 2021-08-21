PCB Chairman Ehsna Mani denied extension

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s chairman Ehsan Mani could not get extension in his tenure, the sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, PCB Chairman started farewell meetings with the people in the cricket board as the date for completion was approaching fast. They said that he also started shifting his important things from PCB headquarters.

A local private tv reported that Mani’s tenure with the PCB’s Board of Governors would come to an end on August 24.

The Sources said that Rameez Raja, former Test Captain and renowned commentator, would race for the slot of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairmanship.

They said that the name for the coveted post would be finalized in next few days. They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would recommend two Names for the post.

Rameez Raja, they said, would replace Ehsan Mani as the next PCB Chairman. The former PCB Chairperson Najam Sethi wanted PCB’s incumbent Chairperson Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan to be removed from their posts. In an interview, Sethi had urged the PM to take some time and see what was happening with Pakistan Cricket.