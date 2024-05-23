Open Menu

Mayor Larkana Chairs Meeting To Discuss Various Public Interest Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 09:52 PM

Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues

The meeting of Municipal Corporation was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Mayor Larkana Anwar Ali Luhar

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The meeting of Municipal Corporation was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Mayor Larkana Anwar Ali Luhar.

Deputy Mayor Muhammad Amin Sheikh, Council Member Naeem Tunio Kashif Umrani, Sher Muhammad Leghari, Rafiq Kermani, Ibrahim Khoso, Shahzeb Abro, Ghulam Nabi Bhutto, Chingiz Abaro, Zulfiqar Brohi, Muhammad Qasim, Rafi Abbasi, Abdul Hafeez Samtio, Muhammad Yusuf, Amina Jamali, Shabiran Jokio, Zeenat Bhutto and Nusrat Pathan and all departmental officers were present in the meeting.

Plans, in the meeting, include expansion of Begum Nusrat Bhutto Multi-Purpose Library, repair of Tax Branch, repair of Council Section Office, full restoration of electricity in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Park, establishment of Central Air-Conditioned library for students of Larkana along with presentation of plans for betterment of the city.

All the plans presented in the previous meeting were approved by the majority of the members, including the replacement of all disposals to solar energy, scholarship program for students and other proposals.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Electricity Nusrat Bhutto Larkana Anwar Ali All

Recent Stories

Departments urge to ensure effective representatio ..

Departments urge to ensure effective representation of policies in budget

3 minutes ago
 Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke reli ..

Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps

3 minutes ago
 Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on socia ..

Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on social media regulation to curb mis ..

2 minutes ago
 Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development pr ..

Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development projects

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work

Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work

2 minutes ago
 Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: ..

Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: Ikramullah Dharejo

2 minutes ago
Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committe ..

Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee

2 minutes ago
 Govt seeks private sector support to address fisca ..

Govt seeks private sector support to address fiscal constraints and promote PPPs

12 minutes ago
 KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Ra ..

KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death

2 minutes ago
 RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention

RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention

2 minutes ago
 PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers ..

PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road

2 minutes ago
 Law minister meets Canadian High Commissioner

Law minister meets Canadian High Commissioner

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan