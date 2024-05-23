Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The meeting of Municipal Corporation was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Mayor Larkana Anwar Ali Luhar.

Deputy Mayor Muhammad Amin Sheikh, Council Member Naeem Tunio Kashif Umrani, Sher Muhammad Leghari, Rafiq Kermani, Ibrahim Khoso, Shahzeb Abro, Ghulam Nabi Bhutto, Chingiz Abaro, Zulfiqar Brohi, Muhammad Qasim, Rafi Abbasi, Abdul Hafeez Samtio, Muhammad Yusuf, Amina Jamali, Shabiran Jokio, Zeenat Bhutto and Nusrat Pathan and all departmental officers were present in the meeting.

Plans, in the meeting, include expansion of Begum Nusrat Bhutto Multi-Purpose Library, repair of Tax Branch, repair of Council Section Office, full restoration of electricity in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Park, establishment of Central Air-Conditioned library for students of Larkana along with presentation of plans for betterment of the city.

All the plans presented in the previous meeting were approved by the majority of the members, including the replacement of all disposals to solar energy, scholarship program for students and other proposals.