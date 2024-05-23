Pirzada Presides Meeting, Discusses Development Projects
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 09:52 PM
Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday presided over the 56th meeting of the Board of Directors of Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday presided over the 56th meeting of the board of Directors of Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF).
The meeting was attended by Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, Secretary of Housing and other senior officers of the Ministry of Housing, Finance, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and Managing Director PHAF.
The meeting in detail discussed the agenda items relating to different development projects of PHAF including proposals and strategies to augment the pace of development work on various ongoing projects and took decisions accordingly. During the meeting, the reservation of allotment quota of plots/flats to the employees of the Ministry of Housing and Works and its attached departments, FGEHA and PHAF also came under discussion.
Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada expressed reservation over quota and stated that PHA-F and FGEHA are the custodians of the money deposited by the federal government employees, for the allotment of plots/flats.
He was of the view that these two organizations are the trustees of the hard-earned money of the federal government employees and allocation of quota to employees of the ministry and its attached departments, PHA-F, FGEHA and the deputationists not included in the terms and conditions of their services, therefore, allotments in future should be made on open merit. The minister further directed to include agenda items for decisions in the upcoming Board of Directors meetings of PHAF and FGEHA.
Additionally, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada expressed his displeasure on the purchase of a 2400cc luxury vehicle by PHA-F, deeming it a misuse of the hard-earned money deposited by federal government employees.
The Board unanimously agreed that this vehicle should immediately be auctioned through a transparent process.
Recent Stories
Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues
Departments urge to ensure effective representation of policies in budget
Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps
Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on social media regulation to curb mis ..
Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work
Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: Ikramullah Dharejo
Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee
Govt seeks private sector support to address fiscal constraints and promote PPPs
KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death
RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention
PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road
Law minister meets Canadian High Commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues1 minute ago
-
Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps2 minutes ago
-
Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on social media regulation to curb misuse1 minute ago
-
Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work1 minute ago
-
Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: Ikramullah Dharejo2 minutes ago
-
Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee2 minutes ago
-
KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death1 minute ago
-
RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention1 minute ago
-
PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road1 minute ago
-
Law minister meets Canadian High Commissioner1 minute ago
-
Turkiye, Pakistan determined to increase bilateral trade to $5b: Turkish Ambassador1 minute ago
-
Symposium held on perception management, national integration, entrepreneurship12 minutes ago