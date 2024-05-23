Open Menu

Pirzada Presides Meeting, Discusses Development Projects

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 09:52 PM

Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development projects

Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday presided over the 56th meeting of the Board of Directors of Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday presided over the 56th meeting of the board of Directors of Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF).

The meeting was attended by Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, Secretary of Housing and other senior officers of the Ministry of Housing, Finance, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and Managing Director PHAF.

The meeting in detail discussed the agenda items relating to different development projects of PHAF including proposals and strategies to augment the pace of development work on various ongoing projects and took decisions accordingly. During the meeting, the reservation of allotment quota of plots/flats to the employees of the Ministry of Housing and Works and its attached departments, FGEHA and PHAF also came under discussion.

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada expressed reservation over quota and stated that PHA-F and FGEHA are the custodians of the money deposited by the federal government employees, for the allotment of plots/flats.

He was of the view that these two organizations are the trustees of the hard-earned money of the federal government employees and allocation of quota to employees of the ministry and its attached departments, PHA-F, FGEHA and the deputationists not included in the terms and conditions of their services, therefore, allotments in future should be made on open merit. The minister further directed to include agenda items for decisions in the upcoming Board of Directors meetings of PHAF and FGEHA.

Additionally, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada expressed his displeasure on the purchase of a 2400cc luxury vehicle by PHA-F, deeming it a misuse of the hard-earned money deposited by federal government employees.

The Board unanimously agreed that this vehicle should immediately be auctioned through a transparent process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Vehicle Money Capital Development Authority Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Merit Packaging Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various pu ..

Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues

1 minute ago
 Departments urge to ensure effective representatio ..

Departments urge to ensure effective representation of policies in budget

2 minutes ago
 Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke reli ..

Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps

2 minutes ago
 Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on socia ..

Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on social media regulation to curb mis ..

1 minute ago
 Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work

Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work

1 minute ago
 Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: ..

Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: Ikramullah Dharejo

2 minutes ago
Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committe ..

Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee

2 minutes ago
 Govt seeks private sector support to address fisca ..

Govt seeks private sector support to address fiscal constraints and promote PPPs

11 minutes ago
 KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Ra ..

KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death

1 minute ago
 RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention

RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention

1 minute ago
 PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers ..

PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road

1 minute ago
 Law minister meets Canadian High Commissioner

Law minister meets Canadian High Commissioner

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan