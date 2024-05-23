Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee

The federal government has restructured the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee, which now comprises 20 members. Among the new members, Syed Nadeem Shah, the Senior Vice President of the Sindh Abadgar Board, and the Secretary of Agriculture, Sindh have been included

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Federal government has restructured the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee, which now comprises 20 members. Among the new members, Syed Nadeem Shah, the Senior Vice President of the Sindh Abadgar Board, and the Secretary of Agriculture, Sindh have been included.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of National food Security and Research, the Minister for National Food Security and Research has been appointed as the President of the committee, while Dr. Yousuf Zafar, a renowned scientist, has been designated as the Vice President.

The committee members include the Secretary for National Food Security and Research, the Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, the Agriculture Secretaries from all four provinces, the Chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, the Chairman of the Karachi Cotton Association, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association, the Chairman of the Seed Association, the Senior Vice President of the Sindh Abadgar board Syed Nadeem Shah, the President of the Pakistan Kisan Ittehad Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, scientist Dr. Mahboob ur Rahman and others.