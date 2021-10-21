PCB Chairman shares his thoughts about WI Women team’s tour to Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Ramiz Raja, the Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, has also shared impact of the tour on Pakistan’s cricket.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2021) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has shared his thoughts about West Indies women team’s tour to Pakistan.

In a video message, the PCB Chairman has said that there is huge growth of women cricket. He has said that they are working to expand women cricket.

Both teams, he has said, are qualifying for the world cup taking place next year.

“They will be in good position as much as they play,” says Raja.

He has said that after women’s team, West Indies’ men team will visit Pakistan.

“There will be good news for the cricket fans,” he adds.