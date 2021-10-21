UrduPoint.com

PCB Chairman Shares His Thoughts About WI Women Team’s Tour To Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 06:00 PM

PCB Chairman shares his thoughts about WI Women team’s tour to Pakistan

Ramiz Raja, the Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, has also shared impact of the tour on Pakistan’s cricket.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2021) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has shared his thoughts about West Indies women team’s tour to Pakistan.

In a video message, the PCB Chairman has said that there is huge growth of women cricket. He has said that they are working to expand women cricket.

Both teams, he has said, are qualifying for the world cup taking place next year.

“They will be in good position as much as they play,” says Raja.

He has said that after women’s team, West Indies’ men team will visit Pakistan.

“There will be good news for the cricket fans,” he adds.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Visit Cuban Peso Women

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 10 Oman Vs. Scotland, Liv ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 10 Oman Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

5 minutes ago
 NCB officials visit Shah Rukh Khan’s residence

NCB officials visit Shah Rukh Khan’s residence

10 minutes ago
 Turkey’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai marks ..

Turkey’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai marks new era of cooperation: Turkis ..

16 minutes ago
 The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i: High quality sound is just ..

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i: High quality sound is just a pair of earphones away

17 minutes ago
 West Indies Women to play three ODIs in Karachi

West Indies Women to play three ODIs in Karachi

22 minutes ago
 FM says Pakistan desires permanent peace and stabi ..

FM says Pakistan desires permanent peace and stability in Afghanistan

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.