UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Clarification On Live-streaming Rights

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 11:09 PM

PCB clarification on live-streaming rights

The Pakistan Cricket Board has categorically denied a newspaper report which claimed it had awarded betting rights to a United Kingdom-based company

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board has categorically denied a newspaper report which claimed it had awarded betting rights to a United Kingdom-based company.

In a statement, the PCB said here on Monday : "The Pakistan Cricket Board categorically denies and rejects the assertion that it entered into, or allowed any of its commercial partners to enter into, any contract or agreement for betting rights with any entity whatsoever.

"The facts are HBL PSL's live-streaming rights outside Pakistan were granted pursuant to an international tender to an international company for three HBL PSL editions from 2019 to 2021.

The global media rights partner, without following the due approval process, awarded the live-streaming rights to a betting company. As soon as the matter came to the PCB's notice, it immediately took it up with the media rights partner and correspondence in this regard is ongoing.

"When a newspaper approached the PCB for comment last week, the PCB presented thefacts which were, however, not reported accurately."

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket PCB Pakistan Super League Company 2019 Media From Agreement Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Qatari Emir Provides Record $43Mln to Aid Refugees ..

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in Italy Rises by 602 to To ..

12 minutes ago

US Attorney Urges Public to Report Suspected Virus ..

12 minutes ago

Syria Water Crisis Puts 460,000 at Risk Amid COVID ..

12 minutes ago

World Bank Prepares $6Bln for Emergency Health Car ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus Pandemic May Impact US Military Readin ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.