PCB Dynamites v PCB Challengers washed out

The third match of the National Triangular T20 Womenâ€™s Cricket Championship between PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th November, 2020) The third match of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship between PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The next match will be played between PCB Dynamites v PCB Blasters tomorrow at the same venue.