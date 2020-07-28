PCB Greens v PCB Whites practice match ends in a draw

(@fidahassanain)

Team Green had won the first four-day match at the same venue by six wickets and the players would now undergo practice sessions on 29 and 30 July at Derby, before departing for Manchester to feature in the first Test match against England starting from 5 August at Old Trafford, Manchester.

DERBY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2020) The four-day intra-squad first-class practice match between PCB Greens and PCB Whites ended in draw at The Incora County Ground, Derby on Monday, as the fourth and final day was washed out without a ball being bowled, due to rain and wet outfield.

Earlier, the second day’s play was also disrupted due to rain and only seven overs were bowled in the day. PCB Greens ended day three at 133 for three in 48 overs, leading by 48 runs with seven second innings wickets remaining.

Scores in brief:

PCB Greens 113 all-out, 47.1 overs (Babar Azam 32; Sohail Khan 5-37, Faheem Ashraf 2-16) and 133-3, 48 overs (Shan Masood 49, Azhar Ali 28, Babar Azam 25 not out)

PCB Whites 198 all-out, 78.3 overs (Fawad Alam 43, Imam ul Haq 41 not out, Sarfaraz Ahmed 26, Fakhar Zaman 22; Naseem Shah 4-52, Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-47)