UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Greens V PCB Whites Practice Match Ends In A Draw

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:25 PM

PCB Greens v PCB Whites practice match ends in a draw

Team Green had won the first four-day match at the same venue by six wickets and the players would  now undergo practice sessions on 29 and 30 July at Derby, before departing for Manchester to feature in the first Test match against England starting from 5 August at Old Trafford, Manchester.

DERBY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2020) The four-day intra-squad first-class practice match between PCB Greens and PCB Whites ended in draw at The Incora County Ground, Derby on Monday, as the fourth and final day was washed out without a ball being bowled, due to rain and wet outfield.

Earlier, the second day’s play was also disrupted due to rain and only seven overs were bowled in the day. PCB Greens ended day three at 133 for three in 48 overs, leading by 48 runs with seven second innings wickets remaining.

Team Green had won the first four-day match at the same venue by six wickets.

The players will now undergo practice sessions on 29 and 30 July at Derby, before departing for Manchester to feature in the first Test match against England starting from 5 August at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Scores in brief:

PCB Greens 113 all-out, 47.1 overs (Babar Azam 32; Sohail Khan 5-37, Faheem Ashraf 2-16) and 133-3, 48 overs (Shan Masood 49, Azhar Ali 28, Babar Azam 25 not out)

PCB Whites 198 all-out, 78.3 overs (Fawad Alam 43, Imam ul Haq 41 not out, Sarfaraz Ahmed 26, Fakhar Zaman 22; Naseem Shah 4-52, Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-47)

Related Topics

PCB Derby Same Manchester Azhar Ali Fawad Alam Shan Masood Sohail Khan Babar Azam Fakhar Zaman Old Trafford July August Afridi From

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi becomes Lantern Award w ..

55 seconds ago

Fujairah Ruler orders release of 45 prisoners ahea ..

1 minute ago

SSSD’s mobile clinics carry 129 field trips to e ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan receives $505 from World Bank

20 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares luxurious life-style picture

28 minutes ago

SCCI discusses harnessing Italian technology in bo ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.