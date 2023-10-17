PCB lodges another complaint with ICC over no visas to fans

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday lodged another complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over inordinate delay by the Indian Home Ministry in granting visas to the Pakistani sports journalists and cricket fans for the on-going ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in India

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday lodged another complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over inordinate delay by the Indian Home Ministry in granting visas to the Pakistani sports journalists and cricket fans for the on-going ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is under obligation, as per ICC's terms and conditions stipulated in the Host Agreement, to guarantee visas for fans and journalists of participating teams. In a worst example of discrimination, only Pakistani fans have been denied visas while the fans from other countries have a conspicuous presence at the marquee event.

The PCB had approached the ICC a fortnight ago on the issue while it also involved Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi to access the Indian Home office on this inordinate delay in grant of visas to the Pakistani fans and journalists.

The Indian government has failed to issue visas to Pakistani fans to watch their sporting idols in action on the Indian soil which started on October 5 and Pakistan team has played three matches so far in the marquee event. Similarly, almost three Pakistani journalists issued visas last week after PCB lodged a strong protest with the ICC and used diplomatic channels.

Despite a good-will gesture by the Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf when he reached India last week to watch Pakistan and India tie in Ahmed Abad, the Indian government has failed to budge on its stubborn attitude and has denied visas as per the established norms.

The PCB has also filed a complaint with the ICC over inappropriate and unruly conduct of the Indian spectators against Pakistan squad during the India-Pakistan fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad last Saturday.