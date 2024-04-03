PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources indicated that Naqvi has issued a resolute statement advocating a zero-tolerance approach towards mismanagement, signaling a commitment to bolstering organizational efficacy.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2024) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) initiated plans for a comprehensive overhaul of its departments aimed at optimizing its operations.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is said to have expressed dissatisfaction with the prevailing conditions within the board.

The sources familiar with the matter revealed on Wednesday that discussions are underway to entirely restructure specific divisions within the PCB, potentially resulting in personnel adjustments as part of the restructuring efforts.

According to the sources, Brigadier (Retired) Sajjad Hameed, currently serving as the Director of Media, is slated to be relieved of his responsibilities, with arrangements being made for a new appointment to fill the role.