PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt player auction model

The reports say that PCB intends to bring an IPL-style auction procedure as this will help in attracting big names.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2022) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has presented a proposal to the franchises to adopt a player auction model in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The latest reports say that if at any point the proposal is agreed upon, implementation will be possible in the ninth edition (2024).

Officials say tha many new stars can be included in the event through the new auction system.

The suggestions prepared in this regards have been sent to the franchises.

However, the owners of the team expressed reservations on this, saying that they would give an answer only after meeting the chairman Ramiz Raja.

The proposal was discussed in the operational meeting in the last few days. On this occasion, two franchises raised the question that new leagues are continuously signing contracts.

The franchisessaid that there has been the tradition of the league that whenever a change is made, it is not implemented in the next edition as it may benefit certain teams more.