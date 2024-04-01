PCB sells NZ home series rights at 94 percent higher price

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has managed to sell the streaming rights within the Pakistan region for the upcoming five-match home T20I series against New Zealand at 94 per cent higher price as compared with the last home series against the same opposition in 2023

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has managed to sell the streaming rights within the Pakistan region for the upcoming five-match home T20I series against New Zealand at 94 per cent higher price as compared with the last home series against the same opposition in 2023.

The consortium of Tamasha and Trans Group FZE has been awarded live-streaming rights for the home T20I series against New Zealand and also the women’s home series against West Indies which involves five T20Is and three ODIs.

In the public bidding process apart from Tamasha and Trans Group FZE, ARY Group, Tower Sports and Tapmad also participated.

The fans will be able to stream both the home white-ball series involving the National men’s and women’s teams on the respective platforms with added quality.

Delighted at the solid market interest, the PCB COO Salman Naseer said the increase in the value of international home series rights for the Pakistan region highlights the solid market interest which stems from hosting various international teams.

“The PCB congratulates the successful bidders and looks forward to continuing this healthy business deal. I want to thank the consortium of Tamasha and Trans Group FZE for their commitment and support towards Pakistan cricket," Salman remarked.

Salman also expressed satisfaction at the availability of various streaming platforms for the 13 white-ball international matches involving both the men’s and women’s teams in the next month.

He said this will multiply the interest levels towards the game of cricket in the country.

Trans Group COO, Rao Usman Hashim Khan said, “Trans Group in partnership with Tamasha is proud to have acquired the PCB bilateral live-streaming rights for the two series. As Pakistan’s largest sports business group, Trans Group has always stood behind Pakistan Cricket and worked in association with the PCB to enhance the commercial potential of all its rights.

“As is evident through our record-breaking bid, Trans Group is excited to grow our digital media rights business with its partner Tamasha; and strongly believes in the potential which digital can unlock for cricket and the sports industry overall.”

Jazz Chief Digital Officer, Aamer Ejaz said: “We are thrilled to secure the digital streaming rights for the Pakistan Vs New Zealand (Men) and Pakistan vs West Indies (Women) home series in partnership with Trans Group. Cricket stands as a pillar of cultural and sporting importance in our region, and by securing these rights, we reiterate our dedication to making cricket accessible on handheld devices across Pakistan.

“Tamasha has solidified its standing as the leading local video streaming platform, boasting over 75 channels and 2000+ VOD Titles. Our platform has adeptly customised its offerings to cater to the entertainment desires of the local audience, delivering an immersive experience aligned with their preferences.”