PCB Statement On BCCI Issuing Warnings To Multiple ICC Members To Stop Their Retired Cricketers From Featuring In The Kashmir Premier League

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 06:30 PM

PCB Statement on BCCI issuing warnings to multiple ICC Members to stop their retired cricketers from featuring in the Kashmir Premier League

Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its displeasure over reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has called multiple ICC Members and forced them to withdraw their retired cricketers from the Kashmir Premier League

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st July, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its displeasure over reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has called multiple ICC Members and forced them to withdraw their retired cricketers from the Kashmir Premier League.

The PCB believes the BCCI has once again breached international norms and the spirit of the gentleman’s game by interfering in internal affairs of the ICC Members as the KPL has been approved by the PCB.

“The PCB considers that the BCCI has brought the game into disrepute by issuing warnings to multiple ICC Members to stop their retired cricketers from featuring in the Kashmir Premier League, further threatening they will not be allowed entry into India for cricket-related work.

“Such conduct from the BCCI is completely unacceptable, against the preamble of the Spirit of Cricket and sets a dangerous precedence, which can neither be tolerated nor ignored.

“The PCB will raise this matter at the appropriate ICC forum and also reserves the right to take any further action that is available to us within the ICC charter.”

