Peshawar Zalmi continues its campaign of donations and helping medical staff in their fight against Corona virus

Zalmi Foundation donates 60,000 masks and 100 protector suits for doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020) Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at Chief Minister's House on Friday.

In the meeting, Javed Afridi presented 60,000 surgical masks and 100 protector suits from Zalmi Foundation to the Chief Minister for doctors and medical staff fighting against Corona virus. Javed Afridi said that he salutes the unparalleled services of doctors and medical staff for the elimination of the virus as well as for taking care of the patients.

Later on Chairman Zalmi Foundation Javed Afridi along Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits sub-division Bara of Khyber District and distributes rations to twenty-five thousand families.

Masks and virus protector suits provided by Zalmi Foundation also hand over to doctors / all paramedical staff at Dogra Hospital Bara Division. Governor & CM Appreciate Efforts of Zalmi Foundation.

Zalmi Foundation previously deposited PKR 10 Million in the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund and also distributed rations to Afghan refugee camps in Peshawar.