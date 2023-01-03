UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Zalmi Reveals 3 Kits For PSL- 8

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 03, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi unveiled three kits for the eighth edition of PSL

In collaboration with Gym Armour and Red Bull Records, the "kit reveal video" released on Tuesday showcases Babar Azam presenting the franchise in the upcoming season.

"The kit reveals video inspired by the modern-day and progressive nature of the franchise, forming a mix of music, sports and fashion altogether'', said Chief Commercial Officer Peshawar Zalmi Nausherwan Effandi in a press release.

He said that the front of the jersey features a mandarin collar in black, and a uniquely woven and embedded intricate geometric pattern in hues of lemon yellow, symbolizing the connection Peshawar Zalmi holds with its fanbase.

The bold yet minimalistic design is reflective of the contemporary design philosophy practiced by Peshawar Zalmi, he added.

An imperative addition to the jersey is the badge of authenticity, the emblem crafted in velvet holds the franchise logo embedded into it with a sheen that adds to the element of authenticity.

"The training kit is a testament to the fact that Peshawar Zalmi is consistent with the fashion trends of the year", said Nausherwan Effandi.

He said that the training kit for the franchise is a combination of dark values in indigo accompanied by vibrant chroma of crimson and tangerine. The kit is an ode to the city of flowers and the warm colour palette reflects its people, he added.

The alternate kit for PSL season 8, a classic, timeless, and elegant amalgamation of darker values of black and gold, the alternate jersey features the horns of a Markhor, the national animal of Pakistan and the mascot for Peshawar Zalmi as well.

The kits were revealed in a video featuring Babar Azam with "Sail by Awolnation" as the official background score.

