Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt trials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa begins

An open trial under Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt Program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got underway here at Hayatabad Cricket Stadium on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ):An open trial under Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt Program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got underway here at Hayatabad Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Young cricketers from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa turned up in large number wherein Peshawar Zalmi President and legendary cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq, Director Domestic Cricket Muhammad Akram, star batsman Kamran Akmal and rising star Muhammad Haris, international cricketer Muhammad Fayyaz, Aftab Alam were the penal included in the selection for Open Trials.

Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi while talking to media men said that the best talent has emerged from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last eight to ten years.

Peshawar Zalmi Director of Cricket Muhammad Akram said that young cricketers from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will get an opportunity to show their skills in open trials.

For the first time, Peshawar Zalmi started the registration process through digital platforms.

In light of the special instructions of Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi, open cricket trials were held in Peshawar in which all players in all ages participated fully.

Thousands of youths were present for registration, Muhammad Haris got the attention of young players, young players kept taking selfies, Provincial Secretary Sports Captain (retd) Mushtaq Ahmed, Additional Secretary Sports Hamidullah Marwat, Director Operations Sports Aziz Ullah Khan were also present. Peshawar Zalmi President Inzamamul Haq while talking to the media said that there is no shortage of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was surprised to see such a large number of players of all ages. There is no age limit or any other restriction, Inzamam Ul Haq added.

Selection can be done only through fitness and good performance, he said, adding, "Children of Peshawar have a lot of passion. They can go forward and hard work is necessary." The competition is tough and Peshawar Zalmi are trying to give the best facilities to the players from its platform, Inzamam Ul Haq said.

In response to a question, he said that they are making four different teams and would short-listed 40 to 45 players for all four teams according to their age group, Inzamam Ul Haq said.

All the selected players would be trained and coached under qualified coaches in National Cricket Academy (NCA) Lahore. He said such opportunities would be given to all youngsters and he is hopeful the way talent is coming up to the main pool, Pakistan can have more than three four teams, like other countries of the world.

In response to a question, he said that former Test cricketers Muhammad Yousaf and Saqlain Mushtaq worked hard with the national team and they deserved appreciation but I do not know why their hard work was not noticed by the concerned quarters in the PCB management.

Inzamam Ul Haq said that he is very confident and hopeful that the Pakistan team would give good results in the forthcoming Asia Cup and World Cup. He said Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are top players and consistent performers. They are showing excellent performance and are carrying their entire team along to a height where the team deserved, Inzamam Ul Haq.

Other young players are also in form and are showing good performances," he said. Iftikhar Ahmed is also in great form and certainly he can give his 100 percent during the national team matches against strong cricketing countries of the world.

"I am very happy to see the cricket Stadium in Peshawar, Inzamam-ul-Haq. Former captain of Pakistan cricket team, legendary batsman and former chief selector of national team Inzamam-ul-Haq said that it was a great pleasure to see the cricket stadium in Peshawar like Hayatabad Cricket Stadium and Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, which are also home grounds of the Peshawar Zalmi.

The interest in cricket has increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Inzamam said that in the Asia Cup, we pray that the Pakistani team will play well, the team currently has good players. Batting is not the only thing to depend on in the Asia Cup, good bowlers can also win tournaments. He said that there are good coaches in Pakistan too who could play key roles for the national team.