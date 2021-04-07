UrduPoint.com
PFF's Suspension By FIFA Highly Painful , IPC Minister

Muhammad Rameez 38 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

PFF's suspension by FIFA highly painful , IPC minister

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza said on Wednesday that the suspension of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) by the FIFA Council was highly painful, and absolutely shocking to the millions of football fans.

While reacting on the instant FIFA decision, the minister, who is also President of Pakistan sports board (PSB) in a statement said that the decision taken hurriedly by the FIFA Council was uncalled for as the Government of Pakistan had already condemned the act of taking over of Football House by a faction of PFF in unequivocal terms.

She said efforts were being made to bring both parties at the table. She said that the Normaliation Committee was also being requested to announce the roadmap for elections of PFF in line with the directions of FIFA.

She observed that the FIFA decision had saddened the football fraternity of Pakistan.

The minister reiterated that PFF and Normalisation Committee were autonomous bodies and the government was playing the role of mediator so as to restore the normal activities of football in the country.

She once again requested all the factions of PFF to give up their unjustified present stance and amicably resolve their disputes through dialogue.

Fehmida also appealed FIFA authorities to waive off the present suspension of PFF for the sake of football fans in Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan pledges to facilitate the FIFA in the peaceful resolution of the matter while upholding the international obligations, she added.

