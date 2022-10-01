UrduPoint.com

Phil Salt Powers England To Victory Against Pakistan To Level Series 3-3

Muhammad Rameez Published October 01, 2022 | 12:25 AM

Phil Salt powers England to victory against Pakistan to level series 3-3

English opener Phil Salt played the career best volatile innings of 88 n.o. off 41 balls to overhaul a competitive total against Pakistan and level the seven match series 3-3 in the 6th match at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :English opener Phil Salt played the career best volatile innings of 88 n.o. off 41 balls to overhaul a competitive total against Pakistan and level the seven match series 3-3 in the 6th match at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night.

England overhauled a reasonable total of 169-6 by Pakistan with quite ease in the 15th over with 33 balls to spare.

So powerful was the assault by the English batters that the Pakistani bowling looked spineless and helpless and reminded of the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

The inexperience of Pakistan's pace trio was exposed when the English batters spanked Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim and Aamer Jamal to all parts of the ground. The opening pair of Phil Salt and Alex Hales was equally harsh against Mohammad Nawaz. The English openers scored the fastest opening partnership of 50 runs in mere three overs.

So reckless was the carnage that Babar Azam had to bring Shadab Khan within the power-play and he was successful in breaking the opening partnership but the bowlers were not able to stop the run flow as the English batters scored 82-1 in the first overs.

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam admitted at the post-match ceremony that Phil Salt took the game away from them through his forceful power-hitting.

Shadab Khan was the most successful bowler for Pakistan as he claimed 2 wickets for 34 runs in four hours. The other bowlers were costly and bled runs all over the park. Dahani conceded 33 while Aamer Jamal 30 in two overs each.

Mohammad Nawaz gave away 43 runs in his quota of four overs while Mohammad Wsim conceded 29 runs in 2.3 overs and all went wicketless.

Alex Hales hit 27(12), David Malan 26 (18) while Ben Ducket scored 26 n.o. off 16 balls.

Earlier, skipper Babar Azam proved to be the most reliable batter for Pakistan when he scored 87 n.o. in a match where the middle order batting left many questions to be answered.

Babar Azam also became the first Pakistan batter to reach 3000 runs and became the joint quickest to the mark alongside Virat Kohli of India who had reached 3000 runs in 81 innings.

Mohammad Haris debuted for Pakistan as Mr. reliable Mohammad Rizwan was rested but the debutant could not leave an impression and fell cheaply in the third over of the Pakistan innings. Shan Masood fell cheaply as well when he was adjudged lbw.

Iftikhar Ahmed played a knock of 31 runs but failed to finish while Asif Ali 9 (9) failed yet again to finish the innings. Mohammad Nawaz scored 12(7) while Haider Ali could score 18 (13).

Sam Curran was most successful and economical bowler for England who claimed 2 wickets for 27 runs. David Willey also returned figures of 4-0-32-2, Reece Topley 4-0-31-1, While Gleeson picked one wicket for 39 runs. Adil Rasheed went wicketless and conceded 38 runs in four overs.

In a prior team ceremony, Mohammad Rizwan gave debut cap to Mohammad Haris.

Pakistan meet England in the last match of the series on Sunday evening at the same venue.

Related Topics

Pakistan India David Same Virat Kohli Shan Masood Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Reece Topley Mohammad Nawaz Shadab Khan Sunday Afridi All From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since ..

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since 2020: Brent Down 21.2%, WTI Do ..

23 minutes ago
 US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Uk ..

US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Ukraine Next Week - White House

23 minutes ago
 Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fi ..

Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fight back

29 minutes ago
 Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging F ..

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging Florida

30 minutes ago
 G7 rejects Russia's 'purported annexations'

G7 rejects Russia's 'purported annexations'

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires Japanese investment in solar powe ..

Pakistan desires Japanese investment in solar power, potable water projects: Pri ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.