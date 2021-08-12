UrduPoint.com

PNF To Mark 'Independence Day' By Holding Matches

The Pakistan Netball Federation has announced to hold netball exhibition matches across the country on August 14 in connection with the 'Independence Day' celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Netball Federation has announced to hold netball exhibition matches across the country on August 14 in connection with the 'Independence Day' celebrations.

According to President Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), Mudassar Arain, netball exhibition matches were not held last year due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

However this year we would celebrate the Day with full zeal and enthusiasm. Instructions have been issued to all concerned affiliated departments, provincial and regional associations to hold exhibition matches mark the day.

