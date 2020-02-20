POA condoles death of former Olympic boxer

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :President of Pakistan Olympic Association Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic family of Pakistan have expressed their grief on the demise of Usman Ullah Khan, former Olympian boxer, national champion and international medalist, who passed away on Thursday.

"May Allah Almighty shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul, and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss. He will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to Boxing sport in Pakistan," POA Secretary Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, in a statement, said.