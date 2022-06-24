POA EC marks World Olympic Day

The Pakistan Olympic Association Environment Commission (POA EC) organized a colorful programme at KMC Sports Complex to mark the World Olympic Day

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Olympic Association Environment Commission (POA EC) organized a colorful programme at KMC Sports Complex to mark the World Olympic Day.

During the ceremony, Hockey Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, Olympian Boxer Malang Baloch, KDA Director General Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, South Asian Karate Gold Medalist Kulsoom Hazara, Boxer Razia Bano, POA vice president Fatima Lakhani, member POA Women Commission Tehmina Asif, SOA secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, KSF chairman Asif Azeem, president Waseem Hashmi, Fruit Nation's Faisal Khan, KDA member finance Shujaat Hussain, director sports Ayaz Munshi, Paralympic special athletes participated.

On the occasion, a specially-prepared cake on the theme of Olympic logo was cut.

Later, the Olympians along with other guests planted saplings of trees as part of Green Pakistan Initiative to combat pollution. While special children took part in a festival match.

Speaking on the occasion, Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui said that Olympics celebrations are an old tradition which originated in Greek and today the objective of Olympics is to bring people from around the globe together from diverse origins at one platform of Olympics and to highlight the importance of sports in promoting inter-faith harmony, peace and prosperity in the society at local and global level through sports, said a spokesman.

He congratulated the Environment Commission on holding such a grand programme and said that overwhelming participation by sports persons and representatives of various sports bodies indicate that we want to promote sports and healthy activities in our city.

Pakistan Olympic Association Environment Commission (POAEC) member Tehmina Asif said that patronage by civic bodies like the KDA and KMC for sports is a welcome augury.

"Time has come to highlight the importance of greenery and create awareness about tree plantations among youth so that we could control the environmental pollution in the country", she said.

Later, Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah and Fatima Lakhani distributed gifts among Olympians, international athletes and special children.

The programme was part of the series of activities organized by POA in different cities across the country in connection with the International Olympic Day which was celebrated on June 23 throughout the world.