POA should be held accountable over poor performance in Olympic games: Ahsan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Minister for Planning and Development says the government is planning to construct sports complexes across the country in collaboration with the provincial governments.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 28th, 2022) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan Olympic Association should be held accountable for poor performance in the Olympic Games.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the government is planning to construct sports complexes across the country in collaboration with the provincial governments.

Presiding over a meeting to review steps for development of youth and sports in Islamabad on Saturday, he said the government is launching a special program for youth in the next fiscal year budget.

He said projects for imparting technical training and promote start-up environment to youth will be include in the PSDP.