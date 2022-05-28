UrduPoint.com

POA Should Be Held Accountable Over Poor Performance In Olympic Games: Ahsan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 28, 2022 | 01:49 PM

POA should be held accountable over poor performance in Olympic games: Ahsan

The Minister for Planning and Development says the government is planning to construct sports complexes across the country in collaboration with the provincial governments.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 28th, 2022) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan Olympic Association should be held accountable for poor performance in the Olympic Games.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the government is planning to construct sports complexes across the country in collaboration with the provincial governments.

Presiding over a meeting to review steps for development of youth and sports in Islamabad on Saturday, he said the government is launching a special program for youth in the next fiscal year budget.

He said projects for imparting technical training and promote start-up environment to youth will be include in the PSDP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sports Ahsan Iqbal Poor Budget Olympics Government

Recent Stories

Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

39 minutes ago
 Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with natio ..

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th May 2022

5 hours ago
 Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 ..

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - ..

13 hours ago
 NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unide ..

NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' - Re ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.