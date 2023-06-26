Open Menu

Pogacar Heads Team UAE With Yates His Mountain Guide

Muhammad Rameez Published June 26, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar will have Adam Yates as his righthand man with the duo heading Team UAE's Tour de France line-up announced on Monday

British climber Yates's assistance will prove useful in the mountains for Pogacar as he seeks to dethrone sitting champion Jonas Vingegaard.

British climber Yates's assistance will prove useful in the mountains for Pogacar as he seeks to dethrone sitting champion Jonas Vingegaard.

Yates is in his first season with UAE after moving from Ineos and his climbing credentials are going to be called upon over a 21-day route crammed with peaks.

Pogacar, winner in 2020 and 2021, will also have alongside him his faithful 'sherpa' Rafal Majka of Poland, Austrian climber Felix Grossschartner, Marc Soler, Matteo Trentin, Mikkel Bjerg and Vegard Stake Laengen.

"We have a very good group. There will be some serious competitors but that will always be the case in the biggest races," said Pogacar ahead of Saturday's start in Bilbao.

"We are going there to put on a good show and of course with the aim of victory," added the Slovenian.

Team UAE Emirates line-upTadej Pogacar (SLO), Rafal Majka (POL), Mikkel Bjerg (DEN), Felix Grossschartner (AUT), Marc Soler (ESP), Matteo Trentin (ITA), Vegard Stake Laengen (NOR), Adam Yates (GBR)

