UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pogba Sends Eid Greetings Through Dubai Sports Council

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 03:34 PM

Pogba sends Eid greetings through Dubai Sports Council

Paul Pogba, one of the world’s top football players, has sent Eid greetings to his friends in Dubai and around the world through Dubai Sports Council

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020) Paul Pogba, one of the world’s top football players, has sent Eid greetings to his friends in Dubai and around the world through Dubai Sports Council.

“Salaam Alaykum everyone, all my Dubai friends and all the Muslims in the world. Just want to wish you Eid Mabrook to everyone,” Pogba, a regular visitor to Dubai, said in a video message. “And keep training, be fit, and be safe.”

Winner of the 2018 World Cup with France, Pogba, 27, plays for English Premier League club Manchester United, who brought him back to England from Italian club Juventus in 2016 for a then-world record transfer fee of €105 million, which is still the highest paid by an English club.

Pogba is the latest football star to send out a message to his friends and fans in Dubai and around the world through Dubai Sports Council. He joins a list that includes Barcelona’s Croatian ace Ivan Rakitic, Ream Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema and Borussia Dortmund’s Achraf Hakimi, who had earlier sent messages in support of Dubai Sports Council’s ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ campaign, which was launched by the Council following the precautionary restrictions imposed by authorities due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, former Spain international Michel Salgado, rising Portuguese star Joao Felix have also backed the campaign alongside greats like Luis Figo of Portugal, Brazil’s Roberto Carlos, Carles Puyol of Spain, Italy’s Gennaro Gattuso, and Frenchman Nicolas Anelka among many others.

The campaign has also received widespread support from the community with experts from the fitness industry and some of UAE’s top sports stars, taking part alongside many others, including mums and dads, and schoolkids, of different nationalities.

As part of the campaign, DSC has also linked up with some of the leading brands from UAE’s fitness industry to offer free daily virtual fitness classes, led by certified fitness trainers. The Council has also organised a number of virtual sports events and webinars under the ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ initiative over the past weeks, including the world’s first ‘Marathon at Home’, and a Virtual Tour Challenge for cycling enthusiasts.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Cycling France Dubai Spain Portugal Manchester United 2016 2018 Muslim All From Industry Top Premier League Juventus Borussia Million

Recent Stories

Greece extends migrant camp lockdown

32 minutes ago

Pakistan engaged with China in prompting peace, de ..

32 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 returned cash, valuables to the legal ..

32 minutes ago

Agriculture dept. in collaboration with Army eradi ..

32 minutes ago

VC Gomal University facilitates int'l students wit ..

32 minutes ago

Rajjar sweets attracts Eid shoppers in droves on e ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.