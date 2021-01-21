UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pound Says Tokyo Olympics Could Be Held Without Spectators

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:14 PM

Pound says Tokyo Olympics could be held without spectators

Dick Pound, the IOC's longest-serving member, claims that the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will be held in the summer, backtracking on comments he made two weeks ago

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Dick Pound, the IOC's longest-serving member, claims that the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will be held in the summer, backtracking on comments he made two weeks ago.

Pound, 78, said on January 8 that he was not "certain" that the Tokyo Games would take place, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But in an interview with Kyodo news agency on Wednesday, Pound said the Olympics could go ahead without fans in attendance.

"The question is, is this a 'must-have' or 'nice-to-have.' It's nice to have spectators. But it's not a must-have," Pound told the Japanese news agency.

"Nobody can guarantee [that the Olympics will go ahead as planned]. But I think there's a very, very, good chance that they can, and that they will," he said.

An IOC member since 1978, Pound added, "And the bottom line, they say, is that it's better to have the Games even if there are no spectators, than it would be to cancel them because there are no spectators."He said that the Olympics would not be postponed again and that if the Games cannot take place this summer, cancelation was the only other option.

"All the indications are that we should go ahead. There's no reason why the Games can't go on."

Related Topics

Nice Tokyo January Olympics International Olympic Committee All

Recent Stories

Archer, Stokes to give England 'huge boost' agains ..

2 minutes ago

Djokovic says demands for Australian Open players ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 Incidence Rate in Finland Remains Stable ..

4 minutes ago

Hungary Approved AstraZeneca, Sputnik V Vaccines A ..

4 minutes ago

Realme will be one of the first smartphone brands ..

10 minutes ago

Former cricketers await start of Pakistan-South Af ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.