Premier League agrees to restart season on June 17

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Premier League clubs on Thursday agreed to restart the 2019/20 season on June 17, provided that all safety requirements are in place.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal will take place on that date, followed by a full match round beginning on June 19, the league said in a statement.