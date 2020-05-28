Premier League Agrees To Restart Season On June 17
Muhammad Rameez 52 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:54 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Premier League clubs on Thursday agreed to restart the 2019/20 season on June 17, provided that all safety requirements are in place.
Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal will take place on that date, followed by a full match round beginning on June 19, the league said in a statement.