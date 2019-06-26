UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Premier League Stars Mahrez, Mane Renew Rivalry In Faraway Cairo

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:20 AM

Premier League stars Mahrez, Mane renew rivalry in faraway Cairo

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane resume an English Premier League rivalry Thursday on a different stage when Algeria and Senegal clash at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Algerian winger Mahrez was part of the Manchester City team that pipped Senegalese forward Mane and his Liverpool team-mates in a thrilling title race last season.

Now the stars swap the Etihad Stadium and Anfield grounds of their clubs for the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, and a Group C showdown likely to decide who tops the final standings.

While both countries seem sure to qualify for the round of 16, topping the table would theoretically offer less formidable opponents in the first knockout stage.

Here, AFP Sport previews a Group C double-header that includes an east African duel between Kenya and Tanzania, plus a Group B meeting of newcomers Burundi and Madagascar.

Algeria v Senegal While supporters, the media and publicists focus on Mahrez and Mane, Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi is less happy with that situation.

"I am not in favour of highlighting individuals over teams," said the former Manchester City midfielder. "We must put less emphasis on Riyad." Belmadi was much happier when recalling a winning start for his team with Baghdad Bounedjah and Mahrez scoring in a routine 2-0 victory over Kenya.

"Collecting maximum points from our first match meant a lot because Algeria have a history of poor starts at the Cup of Nations." Mane returns after a suspension ruled him out of the 2-0 win over Tanzania and coach Aliou Cisse says he is happy, particularly with the half-volley goal of 20-year-old Krepin Diatta.

Kenya v Tanzania Tanzanian lawmakers who travelled to Egypt for the Senegal match returned home unhappy with the diet and allowances of the national squad coached by former Nigeria star Emmanuel Amunike.

"It is important for our footballers to have enough food to face a team like Senegal," said parliament speaker Job Ndugai.

"Taifa Stars, the national team, is the government team. The government has to invest money in the national team," added Juma Nkamia from the ruling party.

Opposition member Pascal Haonga said: "Paying a derisory per diem is partly responsible for the loss. According to our information, they each receive $100 (88 Euros) instead of 300." Amunike had a different take on the defeat: "We lacked the experience and quality of Senegal, made a lot of mistakes and were naive." Burundi v Madagascar This battle of countries making their first appearance at the Cup of Nations has huge significance for both the Burundian Swallows and the Malagasy Barea (prized cattle).

Ordinarily, it would be a dead-rubber given that Nigeria and Guinea are expected to occupy the top two positions in Group B and secure automatic qualification for the round of 16.

But with four of the six third-place teams in Egypt also advancing after the tournament was expanded from 16 teams to 24, Burundi and Madagascar have it all to play for.

Burundi were a well-organised outfit when losing 1-0 to a late Odion Ighalo goal for three-time champions Nigeria in Mediterranean city Alexandria.

Madagascar impressed going forward but were often suspect at the back when exceeding expectations by drawing 2-2 with Guinea, who lacked star Naby Keita for most of the match.

Related Topics

Africa Poor Parliament Egypt Job Liverpool Alexandria Cairo Baghdad Algeria Burundi Tanzania Senegal Kenya Guinea Madagascar Nigeria Money June Media All From Government Top Race Manchester City Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Gargash, Italian FM discuss Middle East challenges

7 hours ago

Proud to meet the caring father Mohamed bin Zayed: ..

8 hours ago

Ukrainian President to Pay 3-Day Visit to Canada i ..

8 hours ago

13 sites designated for Naya Pakistan Housing Prog ..

8 hours ago

Five injured in fire incident in Lahore

8 hours ago

Turkish Parliament Votes to Reduce Conscription to ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.