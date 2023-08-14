PSA announce 2023-24 World Tour calendar

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has announced its 2023-24 PSA World Tour calendar, with 36 events scheduled to take place across five continents from August 2023 to June 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has announced its 2023-24 PSA World Tour calendar, with 36 events scheduled to take place across five continents from August 2023 to June 2024.

The season begins in Canada for the inaugural Windsor Cup, which would be held between from August 15 to 19. The first Platinum event of the new campaign would then see France hold a major squash tournament for the first time since 1994 when the Paris Squash event marks its debut on the calendar from August 27 to September 2. The event would take place on the grounds of the Palais de Tokyo in the shadow of the iconic Eiffel Tower, said a press release.

The Q-Terminals Qatar Classic will take place in September, featuring a women's draw for the first time since 2015, with the prestigious U.S. Open taking place the following month.

The City Tattersalls Group Australian Open - held in Sydney between November 8-12 - would rejoin the World Tour in what will be the biggest PSA event held in the country since 2012.

2023 ends with the Hong Kong Squash Open at the end of November and beginning of December, before the tour signs off for the winter break following the culmination of the women's Barfoot & Thompson New Zealand Open and the men's Robertson Lodges New Zealand Open on December 10.

2024 kicks off with the Gold-level Kinetic Orange Ball Florida Open in what would be the State's biggest ever PSA event. The J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions then follows, with the first Platinum event of the New Year being staged yet again in the stunning Vanderbilt Hall at New York's iconic Grand Central Terminal.

The Windy City Open presented by the Walter Family returns to the calendar at the end of February after being replaced in last season's calendar by the PSA World Championships in Chicago. The tour returns to Egypt in April for the Black Ball Open and El Gouna International, while the biggest tournament in squash - the PSA World Championships - will be held in May, with the venue for that tournament set to be announced soon.

The British Open would return to the spectacular Birmingham Rep Theatre at the start of June, before the season wraps up at the PSA World Tour Finals at the end of the month.

In addition to the various trophies on offer, points for the PSA World Tour Finals Leaderboard would be available at all PSA World Tour events throughout the season.

The top eight players on the standings qualify for the season-ending PSA World Tour Finals, whilst all Platinum winners and the reigning PSA World Champions qualify automatically for the season-ending spectacle, which was won by Egyptian duo Mostafa Asal and Nouran Gohar last season.

PSA World Tour Calendar: August 2023 - June 2024 (Dates Subject to Change)- August 15-19 Windsor Cup (Bronze): Windsor, Canada; August 27 - September 2 Paris Squash (Platinum): Paris, France; September 9-16 Q-Terminals Qatar Classic (Platinum): Doha, Qatar; September 27 - October 1 Southwestern Open presented by Cotidi� (Gold): Houston, United States; October 1-5 Open Squash Classic (Bronze): New York, United States; October 7-14 U.S. Open (Platinum): Philadelphia, United States; October 17-22 Grasshopper Cup (Gold): Zurich, Switzerland; October 23-27 QSF 4 (Bronze): Doha, Qatar; November 1-5 Ace Malaysia Squash Cup (Bronze): Seremban, Malaysia; November 8-12 City Tattersalls Group Australian Open (Bronze): Sydney, Australia; November 14-19 Vitagen Singapore Squash Open (Gold): Singapore; November 21-25 The Hong Kong Football Club Open (Bronze): Hong Kong; November 27 - December 3 Hong Kong Squash Open (Platinum): Hong Kong; December 5-10 Barfoot & Thompson New Zealand Open (Silver): Tauranga, New Zealand; December 5-10 Robertson Lodges New Zealand Open (Silver): Tauranga, New Zealand; January 8-14 Kinetic Orange Ball Florida Open (Gold): Boynton Beach, United States; January 17-25 J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions (Platinum): New York, United States; January 25-29 Carol Weymuller Open (Bronze): New York, United States; January 31 - February 4 Bahl and Gaynor Cincinnati Gaynor Cup (Silver): Cincinnati, United States; January 31-February 4 Sturbridge Capital Motor City Open (Silver): Detroit, United States; February 6-10 DAC Pro Squash Classic (Silver): Detroit, United States; February 7-11 Pittsburgh Open (Silver): Pittsburgh, United States; February 13-18 Houston Men's Open (Gold): Houston, United States; February 14-18 Squash on Fire Open (Bronze): Washington D.C., United States; February 21-28 Windy City Open presented by the Walter Family (Platinum): Chicago, United States; March 3-7 Canadian Open (Silver): Calgary, Canada; March 5-10 Cleveland Classic (Silver / Bronze): Cleveland, United States; March 12-17 Optasia Championships (Gold): London, England; March 19-24 London Classic (Gold): London, England; April 3-7 German Open (Bronze): Hamburg, Germany; April 11-16 Black Ball Open (Gold): Cairo, Egypt; April 19-26 El Gouna International (Platinum): El Gouna, Egypt; May 9-17 PSA World Championships: Venue TBA; May 22-26 Manchester Open (Silver): Manchester, England; June 2-9 British Open (Platinum): Birmingham, England; June 24-28 PSA World Tour Finals: Venue TBA.

The 2023-24 season is set to be the busiest ever on the PSA World Tour and we're excited to add a number of spectacular new locations onto the calendar," said PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough.