PSG tipped to finalise appointment of Galtier as coach

Paris, July 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Paris Saint-Germain have called a press conference for Tuesday with Christophe Galtier set to be announced as the French champions' new coach, replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

PSG announced on Monday that a press conference will be held at the club's Parc des Princes stadium at 2:00pm (1200 GMT), an indication that the occasion could be used to unveil Galtier.

PSG refused to confirm on Monday that Galtier would be unveiled when approached by AFP, but Le Parisien and various other local media later posted video footage on Twitter of the 55-year-old arriving at the club's offices just outside the French capital.

PSG have been working to finalise the appointment of a new coach for several weeks but no move has been finalised while Pochettino and his backroom staff remain under contract.

Reports in French media indicated that Galtier, who spent last season in charge of Ligue 1 rivals Nice, would arrive in Paris on Monday to sign a two-year contract with the Qatar-owned club.

PSG's squad, minus those who were on international duty in June, reported for pre-season training on Monday.

Galtier, who left Nice last month, has developed a reputation as the leading coach in the French club game over the last decade.

He enjoyed eight successful years at Saint-Etienne, where he won the League Cup in 2013, before a four-year stint at Lille was crowned with the Ligue 1 title in 2021, when they pipped PSG.

Pochettino is set to leave Paris after 18 months in charge in which time he won the Ligue 1 title last season but also oversaw a disappointing exit from the Champions League in the last 16 at the hands of Real Madrid.

Having at one point been linked with a move for Zinedine Zidane, PSG's expected swoop for Galtier may come as a surprise to some who expected the Qatar-owned club to opt for a more glamorous name on the bench.

However, the former Portsmouth assistant manager previously worked with Luis Campos, the Portuguese super scout who was recently named as PSG's football advisor and who built the Lille team that won the league under Galtier.

PSG's hopes of Champions League success in the short term were boosted by Kylian Mbappe's decision at the end of last season to turn down Real Madrid and sign a new three-year deal at the Parc des Princes.

They have already made one signing ahead of the new campaign with the arrival of 22-year-old Portuguese midfielder Vitinha from Porto for a reported fee of 40 million Euros ($42 million).

Mbappe, Lionel Messi and PSG's other international stars will begin pre-season training next week.

PSG will depart for a short pre-season tour of Japan to play three games between July 20 and 25, before their first competitive match of the campaign on July 31 against Nantes in the French season-opening Champions Trophy in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The Ligue 1 season will begin on the weekend of August 6 and 7.