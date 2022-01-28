PSL 2022 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2022 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi - See PSL 7 Live Score, History of head-head, past performance. and Who Will Win the match.

Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 02 on Friday, 28 January 2022, is between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, the first contest of both teams in PSL 7. The Gladiators were the champions of PSL 2019, and Zalmis were the trophy lifters of PSL 2017. The match begins at 7:30 PM PST at National Stadium Karachi. If you can't make it to National Stadium Karachi and want to enjoy PSL 07 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE; stay tuned to UrduPoint.

For those who don't have access to the TV or any other LIVE stream to enjoy PSL 2022 Match 02, you can see the Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head To Head Past Records in PSL

Before the PSL 07 match 02 starts, let's see how Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi performed in the past season against each other. Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi played 18 matches in the past PSL seasons, Quetta Gladiators won 8 matches, and Peshawar Zalmi won 9 matches.

As per this parameter, we can say that Peshawar Zalmi is a favorite in its opening match of the PSL 2022 against Quetta Gladiators.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Quetta Gladiators Past Records in PSL

Since PSL Season 01, Quetta Gladiators played 63 PSL matches and won 32 out of these 63 matches with a win percentage of 52.38. They did not perform well in the past two seasons, but we hope they show some good cricket this time.

Peshawar Zalmi Past Records in PSL

Since PSL Season 01, Peshawar Zalmi played 70 PSL matches and won 38 out of these 70 matches with a win percentage of 55.07. They performed well throughout all the seasons of this league, and we are hopeful they will present a good show this time too.

PSL 7 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of both Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 07 Match 02.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2022 match 02 will be among the following players.

James Vince (Platinum) (Batsman)

Jason Roy (Platinum) (Batsman)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain) (Platinum) (Wicketkeeper)

Shimron Hetmyer (Platinum) (Batsman)

Will Smeed (Platinum) (Batsman)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

James Faulkner (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Nawaz (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Hasnain (Gold) (Bowler)

Naseem Shah (Gold) (Bowler)

Ben Duckett (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Khurram Shehzad (Silver) (Bowler)

Naveen-Ul-Haq (Silver) (Bowler)

Sohail Tanvir (Silver) (Bowler)

Umar Akmal (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Luke Wood (Silver) (Bowler)

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Emerging) (Batsman)

Ashar Qureshi (Emerging) (Bowler)

Ahsan Ali (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Noor Ahmed (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Ali Imran (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Dan Lawrence (Supplementary) (Batsman)

Ghulam Mudassar (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

The playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2022 match 02 will be among the following players.

Hazratulah Zazai (Platinum) (Batsman)

Liam Livingstone (Platinum) (Batsman)

Pat Brown (Platinum) (Bowler)

Haider Ali (Diamond) (Batsman)

Sherfane Rutherford (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Shoaib Malik (Captain) (Diamond) (All-Rounder)

Hussain Talat (Gold) (All-Rounder)

Saqib Mahmood (Gold) (Bowler)

Usman Qadir (Gold) (Bowler)

Matt Parkinson (Gold) (Bowler)

Arshad Iqbal (Silver) (Bowler)

Kamran Akmal (Silver) (Wicketkeeper)

Salman Irshad (Silver) (Bowler)

Sameen Gul (Silver) (Bowler)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Silver) (Batsman)

Mohammad Amir Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Sirajuddin (Emerging) (Bowler)

Arish Ali Khan (Emerging) (Bowler)

Ben Cutting (Supplementary) (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Haris (Supplementary) (Wicketkeeper)

Sohail Khan (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Mohammad Umar (Supplementary) (Bowler)

Who Will Win PSL 2022 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Match?

As per the head-to-head history and win percentage of both teams in previous seasons, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the second match of PSL 2022. So we predict that Peshawar Zalmi will win the second match of PSL 07. It is not to forget that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 07 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score

You can see the live score of the PSL 2022 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi on Friday 28 January 2022 at UrduPoint. So no worries if you are away from TV; you will never miss any update of the whole PSL season 07 here.