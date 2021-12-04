PSL 2022: Schedule for seventh edition announced

(@FahadShabbir)

The PSL Draft 2022, following the PCB’s decision, will be held at the High-Performance Centre in Lahore on Sunday, 12 December, with the event to start at 3pm.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2021) The schedule of seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) for 2022 has been announced, the latest reports say.

The report say that defending champions Multan Sultans will take on hosts and 2020 Champions Karachi Kings on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the National Stadium with the first ball to be bowled at 7pm PKT.

An opening ceremony will be held before the match.

2019 champions Quetta Gladiators will play with 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi on the following day on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Multan Sultans will take on 2020 runners-up Lahore Qalandars at 2pm PKT which will be followed by the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators’ fixture that will begin at 7pm PKT on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in the first of the six double-headers to be played in the 32-da and 34-match tournament.

Islamabad United will play with Peshawar Zalmi on January 30 while Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will also lock horns on the same day. Karachi will host 15 matches from January 27 to February 7 and then the matches will be shifted to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium where the remaining 15 matches and the four play-offs will be played from February 10 to 27.

The final will be played on February 27 at Qaddafi stadium for the first time since 2017 as National Stadium had staged the finals from 2018 to 2020 while Abu Dhabi was the venue for the 2021 final where Sultans defeated Zalmi by 47 runs.

PSL Draft 2022

The PSL Draft 2022, following the PCB’s decision, will be held at the High-Performance Centre in Lahore on Sunday, 12 December, with the event to start at 3pm.

Each side will come up to the draft with a maximum of eight-player retentions from the last event. The transfer and retention window is now officially open and will close on December 10 following the finalisation of player categories.

In the Platinum Category, Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick, followed by Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators. Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick in the Diamond Category, followed by Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.

Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick in the Gold Category, Peshawar Zalmi will have the first pick in the Silver Category, Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick in Emerging Category and Quetta Gladiators will have the first pick in Supplementary Category.

Schedule

Matches from January 27 to February 7 to be played at the National Stadium, Karachi; matches from Feb 10-27 to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium)

27 Jan - Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans

28 Jan - Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

29 Jan - Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars; Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators

30 Jan - Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United; Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

31 Jan - Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans

1 Feb - Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

2 Feb - Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

3 Feb - Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United

4 Feb - Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

5 Feb - Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars; Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans

6 Feb - Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United

7 Feb - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

10 Feb - Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

11 Feb - Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

12 Feb - Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

13 Feb - Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings; Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

14 Feb - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

15 Feb - Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators

16 Feb - Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

17 Feb - Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

18 Feb - Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators; Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings

19 Feb - Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

20 Feb - Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings; Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United

21 Feb - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

23 Feb - Qualifier (1 vs 2)

24 Feb - Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4)

25 Feb - Eliminator 2 (Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator 1)

27 Feb – (Qualifier v Eliminator 2) Final

Match timings

Friday’s double-headers – 3pm & 8pm

Other than Friday’s double-headers – 2pm & 7pm

All single-headers – 7pm