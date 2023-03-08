PSL 2023 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is in Rawalpindi, and we will witness an exciting match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi. PSL 2023 Match 25 at 7 PM PST Wednesday, 8 March 2023, is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Both teams have lifted the PSL Trophy once, and winning this match is important for both sides.

Spectators of Rawalpindi can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 25 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 08 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators

Let's look at the past performance of Peshawar Zalmi against the Quetta Gladiators in the previous PSL seasons. Peshawar Zalmi played 19 matches against Quetta Gladiators in the past PSL seasons; Quetta Gladiators won 8, and Peshawar Zalmi won 11. So we can say that Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the 25th match of PSL 2023.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 81 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 43 out of these 81 matches, with a win percentage of 54.37. They performed great in all PSL seasons and became the PSL champions in Season 02. We hope Peshawar Zalmi will maintain its performing tradition this season.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators has played 72 PSL matches from the PSL season 1 till the previous season and won 36 out of these 72 matches with a 50.71 win percentage. They end up at the league stages for the past three seasons, but we hope they will perform well in this tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 08.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head To Head in PSL 08

Peshawar Zalmi faced Quetta Gladiators in their 3rd PSL 08 match. It was also the 3rd match of Quetta Gladiators this season. Peshawar won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 154 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 6 wickets and chased the target in the 19th over. Iftikhar Ahmed scored 50, and Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 39 runs. In response to Quetta's batting, Usman Qadir got two wickets.

Zalmi made 157 runs at the loss of 6 wickets and chased the target in the 19th over. James Neesham scored 38 runs, and Rovman Powell scored 36. Muhammad Hasnain got three wickets. Peshawar won by 4 wickets at the end of the match.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi faced Karachi Kings in their opening game and won the match by 2 runs by restricting Karachi to 197 runs in 20 overs in the chase of 199 runs. Peshawar Zalmi faced Multan Sultans in their second match, and Sultans won the match by 56 runs when Zalmi got all out at 154 runs in the 19th over.

The fourth game of Peshawar Zalmi was against Islamabad United. Islamabad won the match by 6 wickets with 31 balls left, chasing the target of 157 runs. Peshawar Zalmi played their fifth match against Quetta Gladiators. Qalandars won the match by 40 runs by restricting Peshawar to 201 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 9 wickets in the chase of 242 runs.

Peshawar faced Karachi Kings again in their 6th PSL 08 match. Peshawar won again by 24 runs by restricting Karachi to 173 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs in the chase of 198 runs. The 7th match of Peshawar Zalmi was against Lahore Qalandars. Peshawar won by 35 runs as Lahore was all-out at 172 runs in the last over in the chase of 208 runs.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators faced Multan Sultans in their opening match of PSL 08. Sultans defeated them by 9 wickets with 39 balls left, chasing 111 runs. Quetta faced Karachi Kings in the second match and defeated Karachi by 6 runs as Karachi Kings failed to chase the target of 169 runs.

Quetta faced Lahore Qalandars in their 4th match in PSL 08. Lahore won the match by 63 runs by restricting Quetta to 135 runs in 20 overs in the chase of 199 runs.

The 5th match of Quetta Gladiators was against Islamabad United. United won the match by 63 runs as Quetta was all out at 157 in the final over, chasing 221 runs. Gladiators faced Lahore Qalandars again in their 6th PSL 08 match. Lahore won again by 17 runs by restricting Quetta to 131 runs at the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

The 7th match of Gladiators was again against Islamabad United. United won again by 2 wickets with 3 balls left, chasing the target of 180 runs. Quetta faced Karachi Kings in their 8th PSL 08 match. Quetta won by 4 wickets with one ball left. chasing the target of 165 runs.

PSL 8 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 25.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2023 Match 25 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2023 Match 25 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Coaching Staff

Darren Sammy is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023, Kamran Akmal is the batting mentor, Muhammad Akram is the bowling coach, James Foster is the fielding coach, and Dr. Zafar Iqbal is the medical advisor and physio. In contrast, Moin Khan is the head coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2023, Umar Gul is the bowling coach, and Viv Richards is the team mentor.

PSL 8 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Captains

Babar Azam is the captain of the Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2023, and Sarfaraz Ahmed is the captain of Quetta Gladiators.

PSL 8 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Batters

The following is the list of batters for Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 25.

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 25 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Sherfane Rutherford

Mohammad Haris

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Saim Ayub

Haseebullah Khan

Rovman Powell

Quetta Gladiators 2023 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 25 will be among the following players.

Jason Roy

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Umar Akmal

Will Smeed

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai

Martin Guptill

Omair Bin Yousuf

Ahsan Ali

Saud Shakeel

Mohammad Nawaz

PSL 8 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Bowlers

The following is the list of Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators bowlers for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 25.

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 25 will be among the following players.

Wahab Riaz

Mujeeb Ur Rehman

Arshad Iqbal

Usman Qadir

Sufyan Muqeem

Khurram Shahzad

Richard Gleeson

Peter Hatzoglou

Quetta Gladiators 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 25 will be among the following players.

Naseem Shah

Mohammad Hasnain

Naveen-ul-Haq

Qais Ahmed

Odean Smith

Aimal Khan

Mohammad Zahid

Nuwan Thushara

PSL 8 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 25.

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 25 will be among the following players.

Danish Aziz

Aamer Jamal

Jimmy Neesham

Shakib Al Hasan

Salman Irshad

Azmatullah Omarzai

Dasun Shanaka

Saad Masood

Quetta Gladiators 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 25 will be among the following players.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Umaid Asif

Iftikhar Ahmed

Dwaine Pretorius

Mohammad Hafeez

Will Jacks

PSL 8 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris is the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2023 Match 25, and Sarfaraz Ahmed is the wicketkeeper of Quetta Gladiators.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 25. Peshawar is performing outstandingly in this tournament. Therefore, we predict Peshawar Zalmi will win their 8th match in HBL PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score

