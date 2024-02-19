PSL 2024 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators - See PSL 09 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 is returning to Lahore today with an exciting match between the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, and Quetta Gladiators. PSL 2024 Match 04 starts at 7 PM PST on Monday, 19 February 2024, at the Gaddafi Stadium. Qalandars have lost their first match on the home ground, and Gladiators won theirs yesterday on the same venue.

Spectators of Lahore can witness the HBL PSL 09 Match 04 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry; you can see the HBL PSL 09 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators

Let's look at the past performance of Lahore Qalandars against Quetta Gladiators in the previous PSL seasons. Lahore Qalandars played 16 matches against Quetta Gladiators in the past PSL seasons; Lahore Qalandars won 9, and Quetta Gladiators won 7. So we can say that Lahore Qalandars is the favorite team to win the 4th match of PSL 2024 against Quetta Gladiators.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars has played 85 PSL matches from 2016 till the previous season and won 39 out of these 85 matches with a 44.73 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past season and won it again.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators has played 82 PSL matches from 2016 till the previous season and won 39 out of these 82 matches with a 48.14 win percentage. They didn't perform well in the previous season, but we hope Gladiators will make a fantastic comeback in PSL 09.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators in PSL 09

Let's look at the performance of Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 09.

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in the PSL Season 09 opening match. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 195 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Islamabad United chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by eight wickets with ten balls left.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators faced Peshawar Zalmi in their opening match of PSL Season 09. Peshawar won the toss and decided to bowl first. Quetta scored 206 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Quetta Gladiators restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 190 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets, winning the match by 16 runs.

PSL 09 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 04.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2024 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa) (Platinum)

Haris Rauf (Pakistan) (Diamond)

David Wiese (Namibia) (Diamond)

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) (Gold)

Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan) (Gold)

Zaman Khan (Pakistan) (Gold)

Mirza Tahir Baig (Pakistan) (Silver)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) (Silver)

Mohammad Imran (Pakistan) (Silver)

Ahsan Bhatti (Pakistan) (Silver)

Dan Lawrence (England) (Silver)

Jahandad Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Syed Faridoun Mahmood (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Shai Hope (West Indies) (Supplementary)

Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2024 Match 04 will be among the following players.

PSL 09 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Quetta Gladiators Batters

The following is the list of batters for Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 04.

Lahore Qalandars 2024 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 09 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan)

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

Shai Hope (West Indies)

Dan Lawrence (England)

Mirza Tahir Baig (Pakistan)

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)

Omair Bin Yousuf (Pakistan)

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

Jason Roy (England)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pakistan)

Will Smeed (England)

Saud Shakeel (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 04.

Lahore Qalandars 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 09 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

Haris Rauf (Pakistan)

Mohammad Imran (Pakistan)

Zaman Khan (Pakistan)

Ahsan Bhatti (Pakistan)

Jahandad Khan (Pakistan)

Syed Faridoun Mahmood (Pakistan)

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan)

Mohammad Hasnain (Pakistan)

Usman Qadir (Pakistan)

Adil Naz (Pakistan)

Khawaja Nafay (Pakistan)

Akeal Hosein (West Indies)

Sohail Khan (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 04.

Lahore Qalandars 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 09 Match 04 will be among the following players.

David Wiese (Namibia)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan)

Quetta Gladiators 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 04 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Pakistan)

Sajjad Ali Jnr (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Wicketkeepers

The following is the list of wicketkeepers for Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 04.

Lahore Qalandars 2024 Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope is the wicketkeeper of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2024 Match 01.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the wicketkeeper for Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 09.

According to the head-to-head history, Lahore Qalandars is the favorite team to win their second PSL 09 Match. On the other hand, the past performance of Quetta Gladiators in the previous PSL seasons favors the team to win the PSL 09 Match 04. Quetta Gladiators won their first match at the same venue yesterday, and Lahore Qalandars lost the opening match. However, we predict that Quetta Gladiators will win their second match in PSL 09. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 09 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2024 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators at 7 PM PST Monday, 19 February 2024, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.