PSL 2024 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win.

PSL 2024 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 returns to Lahore today with an exciting match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. PSL 2024 Match 08 starts at 7 PM PST on Thursday, 22 February 2024, at the Gaddafi Stadium. Both teams will play their third match this season today. Gladiators have won both their previous matches and United won only their opening match.

Spectators of Lahore can witness the HBL PSL 09 Match 08 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United

Let's look at the past performance of Quetta Gladiators against Islamabad United in the previous PSL seasons. Quetta Gladiators played 17 matches against Islamabad United in the past PSL seasons; Quetta Gladiators won 8, and Islamabad United won 9 matches. So we can say that Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the 8th match of PSL 2024 against Islamabad United.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators has played 82 PSL matches from 2016 till the previous season and won 39 out of these 82 matches with a 48.14 win percentage. They didn't perform well in the previous season, but we hope Gladiators will make a fantastic comeback in PSL 09.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United played 88 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 47 out of these 88 matches with a 53.97 win percentage. They are performing well in every PSL season and became the PSL champions twice. We hope Islamabad United will maintain their performance and be the top team again this season.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United in PSL 09

Let's look at the performance of Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in PSL Season 09.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators faced Peshawar Zalmi in their opening match of PSL Season 09. Peshawar won the toss and decided to bowl first. Quetta scored 206 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Quetta Gladiators restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 190 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets, winning the match by 16 runs.

Quetta Gladiators faced Lahore Qalandars in the second match of PSL Season 09. Lahore won the toss and decided to bat first. Lahore scored 187 runs in 20 overs at the loss of seven wickets. Quetta Gladiators chased the target in the 19.1 over, winning the match by five wickets with five balls left.

Islamabad United

United played their opening match against Lahore Qalandars. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 195 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Islamabad United chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by eight wickets with ten balls left.

Islamabad United faced Multan Sultan in the second match of PSL Season 09. Multan won the toss and decided to ball first. Islamabad scored 144 runs in 20 overs at the loss of all wickets. Multan Sultan chased the target in the 19.5 over, winning the match by five wickets with one ball left.

PSL 09 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 08.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2024 Match 08 will be among the following players.

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) (Platinum)

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies) (Platinum)

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Jason Roy (England) (Diamond)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) (Diamond)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pakistan) (Gold)

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan) (Gold)

Mohammad Hasnain (Pakistan) (Gold)

Will Smeed (England) (Silver)

Saud Shakeel (Pakistan) (Silver)

Sajjad Ali Jnr (Pakistan) (Silver)

Usman Qadir (Pakistan) (Silver)

Omair Bin Yousuf (Pakistan) (Silver)

Adil Naz (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Khawaja Nafay (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Akeal Hosein (West Indies) (Supplementary)

Sohail Khan (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

Playing 11 of Islamabad United in the PSL 2024 Match 08 will be among the following players.

PSL 09 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs.

Islamabad United Batters

The following is the list of batters for Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 08.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 08 will be among the following players.

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)

Omair Bin Yousuf (Pakistan)

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

Jason Roy (England)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pakistan)

Will Smeed (England)

Saud Shakeel (Pakistan)

Islamabad United 2024 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Match 08 will be among the following players.

Jordan Cox (England)

Azam Khan (Pakistan)

Alex Hales (England)

Colin Munro (New Zealand

PSL 09 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 08.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 08 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan)

Mohammad Hasnain (Pakistan)

Usman Qadir (Pakistan)

Adil Naz (Pakistan)

Khawaja Nafay (Pakistan)

Akeal Hosein (West Indies)

Sohail Khan (Pakistan)

Islamabad United 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Match 08 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan (Pakistan)

Naseem Shah (Pakistan)

Tymal Mills (England)

Rumman Raees (Pakistan)

Matthew Forde (West Indies)

Hunain Shah (Pakistan)

Ubaid Shah (Pakistan)

Shamyl Hussain (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 08.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 08 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Pakistan)

Sajjad Ali Jnr (Pakistan)

Islamabad United 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Islamabad United for PSL 09 Match 08 will be among the following players.

Imad Wasim (Pakistan)

Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan)

Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan)

Tom Curran (England)

Qasim Akram (Pakistan)

Shahab Khan (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Wicketkeepers

The following is the list of wicketkeepers for Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 08.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the wicketkeeper for Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 09.

Islamabad United 2024 Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan and Jordan Cox are the wicketkeepers for Islamabad United in PSL Season 09.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win the PSL 09 Match 08. However, Quetta Gladiators is performing exceptionally in this tournament. So, we predict that Quetta Gladiators will win their third match in PSL 09. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

