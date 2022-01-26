UrduPoint.com

PSL 7: Fans React To Newly Released Anthem

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 26, 2022 | 11:05 AM

PSL 7: fans react to newly released anthem

Tweeps have given mix reaction as some say that Atif Aslam’s performance is excellent while others are of the view that nobody can beat Ali Zafar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26, 2022) An interesting debate continued on social media about newly released anthem of Pakistan Super League (PSL). Some users like the new anthem by using its hashtag on Twitter #AgayDekh while others disliked it by using the same hashtag.

However, the response from the both sides towards new anthem reflected youth interest in cricket.

According to the social media debates, the fans continued to compare performance of Atif Aslam and Ali Zafar. Some said that it was Atif who performed excellent while others admired Ali Zafar.

Here is what the tweeps say:

