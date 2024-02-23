PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi Set 180-run Target For Multan Sultans
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Sultans’ bowling attack gave tough time to Zalmis as they restricted them to minimum scores in thrilling clash at Multan Stadium.
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2024) Peshawar Zalmi on Friday set a target of 180 runs for Multan Sultans on Friday
Haseebullah Khan emerged as the top scorer for Peshawar Zalmi, scoring 37 runs off 18 balls, followed by Babar Azam with 31 runs off 26 balls. Rovman Powell contributed 23 runs to the total score. However, Saim Ayub returned to the pavilion after scoring seven runs off 11 balls, and the Zalmis faced continuous setbacks as they lost wickets.
Multan Sultans' bowlers displayed an impressive performance, striving to contain the Zalmis within limited scores. David Willey, Mohammad Ali, and Usama Mir each claimed two wickets, while Shahnawaz Dahani and Abbas Afridi secured one wicket apiece.
Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans in the 9th match of PSL 9.
Squads
Multan Sultans
Dawid Malan, Muhammad Shehzad, Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Aftab Ibrahim, Chris Jordan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Johnson Charles (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Arifi, David Willey, Faisal Akram, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ali, Olly Stone, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usama Mir.
Peshawar Zalmi
Asif Ali, Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Aamir Jamal, Dan Mousley, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Mohammad Haris (wk), Aimal Khan, Arif Yaqoob, Arshad Iqbal, Gus Atkinson, Khurram Shahzad, Luke Wood, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Shamar Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Umair Afridi and Waqar Salamkhell
