PSL 9: Qalandars Set 178-run Target For Kings In Must-win Clash
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 09, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Kings are batting now to chase the target in a thrilling match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Rawalpindi Stadium on Saturday night.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2024) Lahore Qalandars set the target of 178-run for Karachi Kings in a must-win clash of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Rawalpindi Stadium on Saturday night.
Abdullah shafique scored 55 off 39 balls while Fakhar Zaman made 54 off 35 balls and pushed their side to a strong position. Mirza Baig could score 4 off seven balls, Shai Hope 9, Shaheen Afridi 1, Sikandar Raza 22 and David Wiese contributed 24 runs for Qalandars.
Earlier, the Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Qalandars.
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Shai Hope (wk), Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, Tayyab Abbas
Karachi Kings: James Vince, Tim Seifert (wk), Shan Masood (c), Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan Niazi, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Hassan Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Blessing Muzarabani
Recent Stories
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan Tennis Federation president visits SCCI2 hours ago
-
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues5 hours ago
-
Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title23 hours ago
-
Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium23 hours ago
-
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix23 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Zalmi qualify for playoffs by beating Gladiators1 day ago
-
Karachi Kings arrive in city for PSL showdown23 hours ago
-
Naqvi orders upgradation of Gaddafi, Pindi, NBP stadiums23 hours ago
-
Colorful three-day IM Olympiad kicked off1 day ago
-
Punjab win Women Blind Cricket C’ship1 day ago
-
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabia GP1 day ago
-
Golf: Blue Bay LPGA second round scores1 day ago