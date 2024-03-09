PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

(@Abdulla99267510)

Kings are batting now to chase the target in a thrilling match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Rawalpindi Stadium on Saturday night.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2024) Lahore Qalandars set the target of 178-run for Karachi Kings in a must-win clash of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Rawalpindi Stadium on Saturday night.

Abdullah shafique scored 55 off 39 balls while Fakhar Zaman made 54 off 35 balls and pushed their side to a strong position. Mirza Baig could score 4 off seven balls, Shai Hope 9, Shaheen Afridi 1, Sikandar Raza 22 and David Wiese contributed 24 runs for Qalandars.

Earlier, the Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Shai Hope (wk), Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, Tayyab Abbas

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Tim Seifert (wk), Shan Masood (c), Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan Niazi, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Hassan Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Blessing Muzarabani